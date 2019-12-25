‘Re-open dispensary at district court’

The Lawyers Association of Madurai District Court has written to Madras High Court Judge J. Nisha Banu ( portfolio judge) on a long-pending demand for re-opening of the dispensary at Madurai District Court.

The association said that more than 5,000 advocates practised regularly at the district court and 500 judicial staff were on duty on the campus. Also, more than 1,000 litigant public visited the campus everyday. However, the dispensary on the campus did not meet the medical demands.

Inaugurated five years ago, with a general outpatient department, a doctor and pharmacist, it was not functioning for a long time now.

The association said a lawyer died on the court premises and there were other cases of medical emergencies. In the wake of such incidents, the dispensary must be re-opened for the benefit of advocates, litigants and court staff. A doctor and a pharmacist must be made available during court hours on all working days.

The Registrar Administration of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has forwarded the letter to the Registrar (Management), Madras High Court, to initiate further necessary action.