Re-classify land

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday sought a response from the State in a petition that challenged the classification of a land that included a 100-year-old property as agriculture zone, under the approved Draft Modified Master Plan for Kodaikanal.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi sought a response from the Secretary of the Housing and Urban Development Department in the petition filed by G. Chokkappan from Madurai.

The petitioner sought a direction to authorities concerned to classify the land under the Multi Use Zone or restore it to its original state in terms of Kodaikanal Master Plan 1993 where the land and the building was classified under Mixed Residential Zone.