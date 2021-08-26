Re-allocation of NEET-PG exam centres for candidates from T.N. sought

Madurai

26 August 2021 18:54 IST

As the Centre has increased the number of NEET postgraduate examination centres by four, Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan has demanded re-allocation of centres for candidates from Tamil Nadu who were earlier issued admit cards for centres outside the State.

In a memorandum addressed to Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya, Mr. Venkatesan said initially 14 centres were allocated in Tamil Nadu. However, following the request from the MP seeking an increase in the number of centres in February 24, to Executive Director of National Board of Examinations Dr. Pawanindra Lal, four new centres were allocated at Virudhunagar, Dindigul, Chengalpet and Tiruppur.

Advertising

Advertising

“Yet, students who were earlier, issued admit cards for centres outside Tamil Nadu have not been given new admit cards for centres within Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Since the date of examination is scheduled on September 11, they have to be given an option for changing the centre from other State to the one in Tamil Nadu at the earliest,” the MP said.

This will ensure that students need not undertake long travel when the risk of getting infected by coronavirus was still not over.

The Minister should ensure that all candidates from Tamil Nadu were accommodated in the centres within the State itself.