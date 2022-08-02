Madurai

RDO to probe woman’s death

The Revenue Divisional Officer will inquire into the death of a woman who had allegedly ended her life on Tuesday.

The Dindigul Town South police said V. Suganya, 25, of Muthalagupatti in Gujiliamparai block in Dindigul district, was married to Vinothkumar, a worker of a private mill in Dindigul, three years ago and they have a son. The couple reportedly had frequent quarrels.

Advertisement
Advertisement

When her parents visited their house to initiate compromise, she went inside her house and ended her life , the police said. The body was retrieved and sent to the Government Medical College and Hospital here for post mortem. The police registered a case under Section 174 (3) of Criminal Procedure Code (Cr.PC).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

RDO V. Latha’s probe has been ordered into the case as death has occurred within seven years of marriage.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...