RDO to probe woman’s death

The Revenue Divisional Officer will inquire into the death of a woman who had allegedly ended her life on Tuesday.

The Dindigul Town South police said V. Suganya, 25, of Muthalagupatti in Gujiliamparai block in Dindigul district, was married to Vinothkumar, a worker of a private mill in Dindigul, three years ago and they have a son. The couple reportedly had frequent quarrels.

When her parents visited their house to initiate compromise, she went inside her house and ended her life , the police said. The body was retrieved and sent to the Government Medical College and Hospital here for post mortem. The police registered a case under Section 174 (3) of Criminal Procedure Code (Cr.PC).

RDO V. Latha’s probe has been ordered into the case as death has occurred within seven years of marriage.