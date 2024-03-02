GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

RDO detains lorries involved in mineral smuggling

March 02, 2024 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Two lorries involved in smuggling minerals were detained near Pudukottai here.

When Thoothukudi Revenue Divisional Officer M. Prabhu was patrolling near Pudukottai on Friday morning following information about illicit sand mining, he spotted a tipper lorry carrying M-Sand at Mangalagiri intersection. He intercepted the lorry, carrying 19.85 tonnes of M-Sand and took it to Pudukottai police station.

The police registered a case against lorry owner D. Immanuel of Keezha Thattapparai and driver R. Murugan of Deivaseyalpuram on Thoothukudi – Tirunelveli Highway.

Mr. Prabhu also detained a mini lorry carrying two units of granite boulders without any permit even as the vehicle was crossing Jothi Nagar intersection near Keezha Thattapparai.

He handed over the lorry to Pudukottai police who registered a case against lorry owner S. Velayutham of Ganapathi Nagar and driver M. Sathyanesan of Thimmarajapuram.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.