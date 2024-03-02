RDO detains lorries involved in mineral smuggling

March 02, 2024 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Two lorries involved in smuggling minerals were detained near Pudukottai here.

When Thoothukudi Revenue Divisional Officer M. Prabhu was patrolling near Pudukottai on Friday morning following information about illicit sand mining, he spotted a tipper lorry carrying M-Sand at Mangalagiri intersection. He intercepted the lorry, carrying 19.85 tonnes of M-Sand and took it to Pudukottai police station.

The police registered a case against lorry owner D. Immanuel of Keezha Thattapparai and driver R. Murugan of Deivaseyalpuram on Thoothukudi – Tirunelveli Highway.

Mr. Prabhu also detained a mini lorry carrying two units of granite boulders without any permit even as the vehicle was crossing Jothi Nagar intersection near Keezha Thattapparai.

He handed over the lorry to Pudukottai police who registered a case against lorry owner S. Velayutham of Ganapathi Nagar and driver M. Sathyanesan of Thimmarajapuram.