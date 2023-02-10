‘RBI’s decision to hike repo rate will affect trade and industry’

February 10, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - MADURAI

Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) decision to increase the Repo rate by 0.25 % from 6.25 % to 6.50% would affect trade and industry, especially micro, small and medium enterprises and industrial investments, said Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

In a press release, its president N. Jegatheesan said that the trade and industrial sector was shocked that the repo rate was being raised again and again, when crude oil prices were falling sharply in the international market, with no improvement in the GDP ratio of the country.

He said that the hike in the repo rate had resulted in an increase in interest rate on home loans, auto loans, personal and gold jewellery loans and monthly EMI payment was much higher. Real estate, construction and automobile sectors will be badly hit. Trade and industry is already reeling under a severe financial crisis.

Rising prices of essential commodities, abnormal prices of petrol, diesel and gas, unemployment and inflation has forced the MSME sector and the general public to face an additional financial crisis.

With the Repo rate hike by RBI on loans to banks by 0.25 % again, the interest rate on loans given by banks to the trade and industry would go up drastically, he said.

This will increase the cost of production and reduce liquidity. It will reduce the purchase capacity and further intensify the problems in the trade and industrial sector. This would have only an adverse impact on the economic development of the country, he said.

In order to control the inflation, the Centre should reform the trade and industrial policy, increase investment in trade and industrial sector, productivity, create more employment opportunities for the youth, adopt new strategies in the agriculture sector to enhance productivity and improve education and healthcare sectors, he said.