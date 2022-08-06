Madurai

‘RBI’s decision to hike repo rate will affect growth’

Staff Reporter MADURAI August 06, 2022 00:38 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 00:38 IST

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) decision to increase the interest rate on loans to banks by 0.50 per cent again would have adverse consequences for the economic growth of the country, said Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Chamber president N. Jegatheesan said with the RBI increasing the repo rate, the interest rate on loans given by banks to trade and industry would go up and this would increase the cost of production of goods and reduce liquidity.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said interest rates on short-term loans would go up and it would increase the interest rates on home loans, auto loans, personal and gold jewellery loans, making monthly instalments much higher.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The trade and industry and the general public, already suffering from a severe financial crisis due to rising prices of essential commodities, petrol, diesel and gas, unemployment and inflation, would be pushed into more hardship, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...