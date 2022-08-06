‘RBI’s decision to hike repo rate will affect growth’

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) decision to increase the interest rate on loans to banks by 0.50 per cent again would have adverse consequences for the economic growth of the country, said Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Chamber president N. Jegatheesan said with the RBI increasing the repo rate, the interest rate on loans given by banks to trade and industry would go up and this would increase the cost of production of goods and reduce liquidity.

He said interest rates on short-term loans would go up and it would increase the interest rates on home loans, auto loans, personal and gold jewellery loans, making monthly instalments much higher.

The trade and industry and the general public, already suffering from a severe financial crisis due to rising prices of essential commodities, petrol, diesel and gas, unemployment and inflation, would be pushed into more hardship, he said.