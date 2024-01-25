Ravi’s observations on Gandhi not surprising as he follows RSS ideologies, says Appavu

January 25, 2024 12:49 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

Condemning Governor R.N. Ravi’s observation that Mahatma Gandhi’s Independence struggle after 1942 was a “non-event”, Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu said on Wednesday that it was not a surprise to him as it had come from a person who follows the ideologies of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

In an informal chat with reporters near Valliyoor, Mr. Appavu said the RSS ideologues, “including Mr. Ravi”, would eulogise Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, who pleaded to be released from jail and travelled across the country, telling the people about the “able administration of the British”.

Those who practised the RSS ideologies gunned down Mahatma Gandhi, who was an ardent devotee of Lord Ram and strictly followed the teachings of Bhagavad Gita throughout his life, he said.

“RSS ideologue Pragya Singh Thakur, an accused in a bomb blast case, was given an MP ticket by the BJP, and she called Nathuram Godse the ‘Father of the Nation. Since Mr. Ravi is also practising the RSS ideologies, there is no surprise in his demeaning the Mahatma. I vociferously condemn Mr. Ravi’s observation,” Mr. Appavu said.

Asked about the live-streaming of Assembly proceedings, Mr. Appavu said the decision to telecast them live was taken only after he became the Speaker.

“After studying various aspects of live-streaming the proceedings, the present arrangement has been put in place to televise the Question Hour. We will take a decision after different aspects of televising the entire proceedings are studied,” Mr. Appavu added.

