Ravichandran’s plea goes to principal seat

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday transferred to the Principal seat in Chennai a petition filed by P. Ravichandran, a life convict in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

In the petition filed in 2020, Ravichandran had sought direction for implementation of the State government’s recommendation to release the life convicts in the case. He said that he had undergone nearly 29 years of actual imprisonment and 37 years of imprisonment.

A Division Bench of Justices V. Bharathidasan and J. Nisha Banu took note of the fact that a similar petition filed by S. Nalini, another life convict in the case, was pending before Madras High Court and transferred the petition to the Principal Seat in Chennai.