The district administration will organise a special camp in taluk supplies offices on February 13 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to give new smart ration cards to the third gender.
In a press release, Collector G.S. Sameeran said those who are yet to get the smart ration card and have completed 18 years should come to the camp with Aadhaar card, Electors’ Photo Identity Card, address proof (LPG cylinder receipt or tenant agreement executed with the landlord), photos and the mobile phone numbers for getting the card. Those who are living separately alone can apply for the ration card.
If the applicant name is in ration card of their parents or guardians, the applicant should give an undertaking in writing to delete their name from the existing ration card in the name of their parent or guardian. The Taluk Supplies Officer will delete their name on the spot from the ration card of their parent or guardian for giving the new ration card in the name of the applicant.
The Taluk Supplies Officer, on receiving the application from the third gender, will upload it on www.tnpds.gov.in and there is no need for linking their identity card issued by the social welfare department with the smart ration card.
