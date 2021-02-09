200 ration shop workers arrested

TIRUNELVELI

09 February 2021 20:06 IST

Over 200 ration shop workers were arrested when they laid siege to the Office of Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies in Palayamkottai on Tuesday.

Led by Paulraj, president of Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Workers’ Association, they took out a procession, raised slogans alleging “20% shortage” in essential commodities supplied to ration shops and laid siege to the Office of the Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies in Palayamkottai.

He alleged that the ration shops were getting essential commodities with the knowledge of officials even after ration cardholders were provided with smartcards. Ration shop employees were being compelled to manage the short supply. He urged the government to supply all the commodities in packets so as to ensure correct weight. They were released immediately.

