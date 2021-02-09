Madurai

200 ration shop workers arrested

Over 200 ration shop workers were arrested when they laid siege to the Office of Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies in Palayamkottai on Tuesday.

Led by Paulraj, president of Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Workers’ Association, they took out a procession, raised slogans alleging “20% shortage” in essential commodities supplied to ration shops and laid siege to the Office of the Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies in Palayamkottai.

He alleged that the ration shops were getting essential commodities with the knowledge of officials even after ration cardholders were provided with smartcards. Ration shop employees were being compelled to manage the short supply. He urged the government to supply all the commodities in packets so as to ensure correct weight. They were released immediately.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 9, 2021 8:06:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/ration/article33794076.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY