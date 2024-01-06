Ration shops to function on January 12, says Ramanathapuram District Collector

January 06, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The State government’s Pongal gift to all the eligible family cardholders (rice) will be distributed from January 10 to 14, said Ramanathapuram District Collector B. Vishnu Chandran here on Saturday.

The Collector said that tokens for the family cardholders would be issued from January 7 to 9. Only those cardholders with the token number and date shall visit the ration shops in their locality and collect the gift hamper, which include one kg of rice and sugar, a sugarcane and ₹1,000 cash for all cardholders.

The Union and State government employees, staff of public sector undertakings and those paying Income Tax or assessees are not eligible for the gift. Likewise, ration cardholders without any essential commodities, but just for ID purposes shall be not eligible.

For any complaints, the public can call 1967 or 1800-425-5901 at the State level and 1077 at the district level, which will be attended to by the officials concerned, the Collector said and added that ration shops, which are normally closed on Friday, will work on January 12 in view of the distribution works.

The gift announced by the State government would be given to all and people need not panic or crowding at the ration shops, Mr. Vishnu Chandran added.