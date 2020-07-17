Ration shops inspected

Madurai

Madurai Central MLA P. T. R. P. Thiagarajan inspected ration shops and inaugurated anganwadis in his constituency under MLA Constituency Development Fund, here on Friday. He inaugurated an anganwadi near Crime Branch (ward 86) at a cost of ₹8.20 lakh.

A compound wall of an already existing anganwadi at Melavasal (ward 78) was also inaugurated. Two borewells were inaugurated in Sundararajapuram (ward 77). Each of the borewells were dug at a cost of ₹4.30 lakh.

The MLA also inspected the functioning of ration shops located in A.A. Road at Arapalayam, S.S. Colony and one in Dhanappa Mudali Street. “I had received complaints that some residents did not get the COVID-19 financial assistance of ₹1,000. So, I undertook the inspection and found that some products were not given in full quantities. The quality of some products was also poor,” said the MLA.

