Ration rice smuggling; history-sheeter from Kerala detained under Goondas Act

A history-sheeter from Kerala, who is allegedly involved in ration rice smuggling from Tamil Nadu, has been detained under the Goondas Act.

An official statement said a lorry registered in Kerala was intercepted during the vehicle check conducted at Puliyarai check-post on February 16 last by Civil Supplies CID police and the vehicle was seized with driver K. Patturajan of Kovipatti since he was taking 4 tonnes of ration rice to Kerala from Tamil Nadu.

During questioning of Patturajan and further investigation, the police found that M. Maharajan of Naranammalpuram on Tirunelveli outskirts and N. Madasamy of Kokkirakulam near Tirunelveli Collectorate had sent the ration rice to Anwar Khan alias Anwar, 34, of Thenmalai in Kerala.

“The plan of the smugglers was to first stock the rice in a godown owned by Anwar at Thenmalai and then sell the essential commodity to their customers in Kerala. While Patturajan, Maharajan and Madasamy were arrested, a hunt was on to nab Anwar. He was arrested and detained under the Goondas Act,” the statement said.

Anwar is a history-sheeter as per the crime records being maintained in Thenmalai police station, the civil supplies CID police said.