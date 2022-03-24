Ration rice smuggler detained

THOOTHUKUDI

Two ration rice smugglers have been detained under the Prevention of Black Marketing and Maintenance of Supplies of Essential Commodities Act.

An official statement said S. Valathiraj, 23, and A. Udaiyar, 39, both hailing from Thaazhaiyooththu near here were arrested recently for smuggling huge quantity of ration rice. They have been lodged in Palayamkottai Central Prison after the rice and the vehicle used for smuggling the essential commodity were seized.

Since the duo, by smuggling ration rice, was disrupting the supply of essential commodities under the public distribution system, Inspector of Police, Civil Sipplies Criminal Investigation Department – Tirunelveli, K. Kottaichamy recommended to Superintendent of Police M. Bhaskaran their detention under the Prevention of Black Marketing and Maintenance of Supplies of Essential Commodities Act.

Subsequently, Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli City A.T. Duraikumar ordered the detention of Valathiraj and Udaiyar under this Act on Thursday.