Madurai

Ration rice seized

KOVILPATTI

Police seized 2.50 tonnes of ration rice from a rice mill and nabbed its owner as he had allegedly stocked the essential commodity for smuggling it to Kerala.

The police said a surprise check was conducted by a team, led by Kovilpatti east police station Inspector Sujit Anand on Saturday night in the rice mill at Ganesh Nagar on Kovilpatti-Ettaiyapuram Road and seized the rice packed in 50 bags.

When the mill owner M. Siva, 28, was picked up for an inquiry, he reportedly told the police that the ration rice had been kept there to be polished before being sent to Kerala where he could sell it for a premium.

The seized ration rice and Siva were handed over to the Civil Supplies CID.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 8, 2021 7:11:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/ration-rice-seized/article35800845.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY