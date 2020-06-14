Madurai14 June 2020 04:48 IST
Comments
Ration rice seized near Sattankulam in Thoothukudi
Updated: 14 June 2020 01:57 IST
The Civil Supplies CID on Saturday seized 21 tonnes of rice meant for public distribution from a rice mill near Sattankulam.
The CS-CID, Thoothukudi unit team raided SVK Modern Rice Mill at Therivizhai, Thoothukudi district.
The team secured S. Kannan, 50 and S. Vingesh, 29, fromThisayanvillai and lorry driver J. Babu, 48, of Chithamprapuram. Two staff at the TNCSC godown, Valliyoor, who had colluded with the smugglers were also arrested.
Why you should pay for news - know more
More In Madurai
Read more...