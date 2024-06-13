Ration cards for genuine applicants to be issued within 15 days in Tamil Nadu, says Minister I Periasami in Dindigul

The Tamil Nadu government would issue ration cards to people who had applied earlier within about 15 days after proper verification, said Tamil Nadu Minister for Cooperation I. Periasami here on Thursday.

Speaking at a function in Thadicombu, where he distributed bio-metrics with eye-scanner to about 210 ration shops in the presence of District Collector M. N. Poongodi, he said that Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had already assured that the ration cards would be given.

However, due to the model code of conduct, the works could not be executed earlier. The Minister said that applicants, who were found to be genuine, would get the family cards within a fortnight.

He said that only in Tamil Nadu, the ration shops were run by the Cooperative department and it was successful. During late Kalaignar Karunanidhi’s regime, the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation was established with an objective to cater to the needs of the masses.

Not only the roads were laid in villages, but also education was also given to the students under the DMK regime, he said and added that out of 10,000 kms of roads planned in villages in Tamil Nadu, 8,000 kms were laid under the CM’s Village Road Development Scheme.

The Minister also said that old houses built by the government for the BPL families were being repaired now at a cost of ₹2,000 crore.

The officials said that there were issues in bio-metric machines with the ration shops. Hence, the eye-scanner units have been given now, which they hoped, would help prevent malpractice and impersonation acts.

The RDO Saktivel, District Supply Officer S Jayachitrakala, PDS (Deputy Registrar) Anbukarasan and among others participated.