Ration card would be frozen if rice is sold to smugglers: Virudhunagar Collector

January 18, 2024 - Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar district administration has warned family cardholders of freezing their ration cards if they were found to be selling ration rice to smugglers with a profit motive.

In a statement, Collector V.P. Jayaseelan said that besides imposing a fine on ration cardholders under the provisions of Essential Commodities Act, 1955, their ration cards would also be frozen.

The district administration was also taking steps to detain those buying ration rice and selling them in black market under preventive arrests.

The Collector said that six lakh ration cardholders were being given rice through 1,011 ration shops in the district. Some persons were buying the ration rice at cheaper rate and hoarded it. The rice was then polished in rice mills and sold in black market and other States at a higher price.

The new move comes in view of unabated practice of selling ration rice in black market despite police arresting them and their associates and imprisoning them.

