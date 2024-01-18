ADVERTISEMENT

Ration card would be frozen if rice is sold to smugglers: Virudhunagar Collector

January 18, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

Virudhunagar district administration has warned family cardholders of freezing their ration cards if they were found to be selling ration rice to smugglers with a profit motive.

In a statement, Collector V.P. Jayaseelan said that besides imposing a fine on ration cardholders under the provisions of Essential Commodities Act, 1955, their ration cards would also be frozen.

The district administration was also taking steps to detain those buying ration rice and selling them in black market under preventive arrests.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Collector said that six lakh ration cardholders were being given rice through 1,011 ration shops in the district. Some persons were buying the ration rice at cheaper rate and hoarded it. The rice was then polished in rice mills and sold in black market and other States at a higher price.

The new move comes in view of unabated practice of selling ration rice in black market despite police arresting them and their associates and imprisoning them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US