Ration card portability trial run in Thoothukudi district from February 1

THOOTHUKUDI

The ration card portability scheme under the ‘One nation, one ration card’, enabling the cardholders to buy the essential commodities from any ration shop across the country, will be introduced in the district on February 1, Collector Sandeep Nanduri has said.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Mr. Sandeep said the ‘One nation, one ration card’ scheme was to be introduced in the district in February as the scheme would be in force across the country from June 1 onwards. As the State government had agreed to this scheme, the Tamil Nadu Government had ordered for the trial run of this scheme in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts.

“Hence, the cardholders of the district can buy essential commodities from any ration shop in the district with their card. The difficulties, if any, to be identified during the trial run will be weeded out. The district administration has made arrangements for a meeting of the Taluk Supplies Officers and the officials from the Department of Cooperation for a comprehensive discussion to identify the problems and practical difficulties involved in this move,” Mr. Sandeep said.

Since the officials had no idea about the quantum of essential commodities to be sent to each ration shop in the wake of this trial run of ration card portability scheme, all shops would be provided with excess quantity of essential commodities to meet the demand. After the end of the trial run, the quantum of essential commodities to be sent to each ration shop would be determined based on the demand.

On the conduct of postponed indirect elections for the posts in rural local bodies, including for the posts of chairman and vice-chairman of Kovilpatti panchayat union, Mr. Sandeep said it would be held on January 30.