Rath yatra stopped in Madurai

Madurai

Madurai city police late on Saturday evening stopped a rath yathra here after the organisers failed to respond to its notice seeking certain clarifications.

The yathra organised by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra that started from Kochadai was intercepted at Arapalayam Cross Road by the police. Deputy Commissioner of Police R. Shiva Prasad said that based on the High Court directions that allowed city police to impose reasonable restrictions to permit the yathra, the city police had sought certain clarifications on the procession. However, the organisers did not reply and started the procession even before the order on permitting the yathra was issued by the police. Those who were in the procession, led by its district convener, N. Selvakumar, staged a road blockade following which the police arrested them.