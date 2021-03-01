Rath yatra: State files appeal against order

The State on Monday informed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that it has filed an appeal against a single bench order that permitted a rath yatra in Madurai to collect funds for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Taking note of the submission, Justice R. Hemalatha adjourned the hearing in the contempt petition filed by N. Selva Kumar, the Madurai district convenor of the Sri Rama Jenma Boomi Theertha Kshethra Trust.

The court wanted to know as to why the rath yatra was stopped even after a direction was given by the court to permit its conduct with reasonable restrictions. The court had summoned the Commissioner of Police of Madurai city.

With the State preferring an appeal against the single bench order, the court adjourned the hearing in the contempt petition by a week and dispensed with the appearance of the Commissioner of Police before the court.