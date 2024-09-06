Rare photos, old documents on culture, custom, practices of Virudhunagar district sought

Virudhunagar district administration has invited the members of public to contribute rare photographs and old documents that highlight the history, development, culture, custom, practices, and industries of Virudhunagar district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Copies of the photographs and documents would be used at an art gallery to be set up during the 3rd Book Fair, to be held on KVS High School premises here between September 27 and October 7, Virudhunagar Collector, V.P. Jeyaseelan, said in a statement.

The central theme of the book fair festival is to emphasise the importance of preserving our environment and cultural heritage.

ADVERTISEMENT

The photographs and documents would be copied for the display at the art gallery and the original documents would be safely returned to the owners.

People can submit them in person at District Tourism Office in District Collectorate, Virudhunagar, on all working days from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until September 20, the statement said.

Further details can be obtained from District Tourism Officer at 73977-15688. The district administration would give awards and certificates for the best photographs and documents displayed, the statement added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.