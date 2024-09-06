GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rare photos, old documents on culture, custom, practices of Virudhunagar district sought

Published - September 06, 2024 07:50 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

Virudhunagar district administration has invited the members of public to contribute rare photographs and old documents that highlight the history, development, culture, custom, practices, and industries of Virudhunagar district.

Copies of the photographs and documents would be used at an art gallery to be set up during the 3rd Book Fair, to be held on KVS High School premises here between September 27 and October 7, Virudhunagar Collector, V.P. Jeyaseelan, said in a statement.

The central theme of the book fair festival is to emphasise the importance of preserving our environment and cultural heritage.

The photographs and documents would be copied for the display at the art gallery and the original documents would be safely returned to the owners.

People can submit them in person at District Tourism Office in District Collectorate, Virudhunagar, on all working days from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until September 20, the statement said.

Further details can be obtained from District Tourism Officer at 73977-15688. The district administration would give awards and certificates for the best photographs and documents displayed, the statement added.

