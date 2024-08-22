ADVERTISEMENT

Rare carnelian intaglio of humped bull found in Vembakottai

Published - August 22, 2024 09:45 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

The carnelian intaglio of humped bull unearthed at the archaeological excavation site in Vembakottai in Virudhunagar district. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

A carnelian intaglio showing a humped bull was found at the Vembakottai Archaeological excavation site.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the second such carnelian intaglio found during archaeological excavation in Tamil Nadu since one such material on a wild boar was found in Keezhadi near Madurai in the past.

Minister for Finance and Archaeology Thangam Thennarasu, on his social media post, said that the small carnelian bead looked like those fixed in rings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stating that at least 15 carnelian beads had been unearthed in the first two archaeological excavations in Vembakottai, Mr. Thennarasu said that it was for the first time the humped bull carnelian intaglio has been found.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

With a circumference of 10.6 mm and a thickness of 3.6 mm, the new finding weighed 60 mg.

Recalling that the terracota figurines of humped bull had been found in Vembakottai, he said the carnelian intaglio is a rare finding.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister pointed out that carnelian are generally found only in Maharashtra and Gujarat and intaglio technique is from Rome.

The carnelian intaglio found in Keezhadi and Musiri belonged to the Sangam era, he noted.

Vembakottai Archaeological Excavation Director Pon. Baskar said the findings underlined the heroic games of ancient Tamils.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US