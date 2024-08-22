Rare carnelian intaglio of humped bull found in Vembakottai

A carnelian intaglio showing a humped bull was found at the Vembakottai Archaeological excavation site.

This is the second such carnelian intaglio found during archaeological excavation in Tamil Nadu since one such material on a wild boar was found in Keezhadi near Madurai in the past.

Minister for Finance and Archaeology Thangam Thennarasu, on his social media post, said that the small carnelian bead looked like those fixed in rings.

Stating that at least 15 carnelian beads had been unearthed in the first two archaeological excavations in Vembakottai, Mr. Thennarasu said that it was for the first time the humped bull carnelian intaglio has been found.

With a circumference of 10.6 mm and a thickness of 3.6 mm, the new finding weighed 60 mg.

Recalling that the terracota figurines of humped bull had been found in Vembakottai, he said the carnelian intaglio is a rare finding.

The Minister pointed out that carnelian are generally found only in Maharashtra and Gujarat and intaglio technique is from Rome.

The carnelian intaglio found in Keezhadi and Musiri belonged to the Sangam era, he noted.

Vembakottai Archaeological Excavation Director Pon. Baskar said the findings underlined the heroic games of ancient Tamils.