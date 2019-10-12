Rare brain surgery saves woman’s life

A rare and difficult brain surgery performed on a 45-year-old woman from Theni district at the Apollo Hospital, Madurai, has saved her life.

Addressing a press meet here, D. Shyam - Consultant Brain and Spine Surgeon from the hospital said that the patient was referred for a problem in the major blood vessel going to the brain.

“The patient had a giant aneurysm or abnormal blood vessel dilatation, located deep in the brain and was compressing the nerves that control her eyes. A special test was done to assess the nature of the circulation in the brain, which showed that she may develop weakness of her entire left side and inability to use her left upper and lower limbs if the aneurysm was not treated,” he said.

So, a brain bypass surgery was decided, in which another vessel taken from the patient’s leg using an advanced endoscopic technique was sewn in to allow blood flow to the normal vessel.

This is the first time that such a procedure was done in Madurai and also in south Tamil Nadu.

Only a handful of medical centers around the country are equipped with the technology and personnel capable of performing the complex procedure, added the doctor.

After the seven-hour long surgery, the patient took a few days to recover and currently she is doing well, he said.