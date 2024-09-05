Rapprochement with AIADMK before 2026 Assembly polls will be great, says BJP’s Nainar Nagenthiran

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Nainar Nagenthiran has said it would be great if a rapprochement could be accomplished between the BJP and the AIADMK before 2026 Assembly elections.

Mr. Nagenthiran, who garlanded the statue of V.O. Chidambaram on his birth anniversary on Thursday, told reporters that any reconciliation with the AIADMK before the 2026 Assembly polls would be good for both the parties. He was responding to a question if there were any chances of renewing political ties with the AIADMK.

Mr. Nagenthran, a former AIADMK Minister, who contested the Parliamentary election from Tirunelveli constituency as BJP candidate without AIADMK’s support, lost the election by a margin of over 1.65 lakh votes.

He criticised Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, the DMK government, and the DMK’s allies for remaining silent on the attack unleashed on a woman Deputy Superintendent of Police at Aruppukottai on Tuesday while the Dravidian party was vociferous in condemning the gruesome sexual assault and killing of a woman doctor in West Bengal.

“This is due to the easy availability of narcotic substances across Tamil Nadu and even at the entrances of the schools and the colleges. Without knowing anything about the situation prevailing in Tamil Nadu, the Chief Minister is happily riding a bicycle in the United States,” Mr. Nagenthiran said. He criticised Mr. Stalin and his government for spending several crores of rupees on advertisements to publicise the “achievements of his government”.

“Mr. Stalin, who promised to give monthly assistance to every woman in Tamil Nadu during his electioneering, started giving it only after 2 years after coming to power and it is being advertised as an achievement”.

He came down heavily on the DMK government for not giving permission to actor Vijay’s Thamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam conference.

“Even after the TVK had submitted application seeking permission for the conference, the police are asking the petitioner 21 questsions and delaying the preparations for the proposed conference. This deliberate delay in granting permission only shows clearly that the DMK is afraid of Mr. Vijay and his TVK,” Mr. Nagenthiran said.

About his name getting omitted from the committee formed by the high command to steer Tamil Nadu BJP in the absence of its chief K. Annamalai, the former Minister said the decision was taken by top leaders of the party and the head of the team was in Delhi now to get suggestions from the senior leaders on taking the BJP forward.

