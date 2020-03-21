Rapid Response Teams ready in Ramnad: Collector

RAMANATHAPURAM

Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao on Saturday said that Rapid Response Teams comprising doctors and para-medical teams have been formed across the district to handle the COVID-19.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting a self-help-group’s manufacturing unit where face masks, hand gloves and sanitizers were being readied, he said that all the 10 government hospitals in the district were equipped to diagnose any person who approached with fever and cough.

The doctors and their teams would be available and hence, people need not go to any private clinics or hospitals, he said.

The isolation wards were kept ready for observing any person, who had symptoms of Covid-19. There was no need for any panic and doctors were available to explain the steps to be followed. The State government has taken a number of pro-active measures to contain the virus from being spread. He urged the people from different sections to cooperate with the official machinery in successfully overcoming the virus.

The self-curfew, which has been announced for Sunday by the Prime Minister, shall be fully adhered to by every citizen. By remaining indoors from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., it would facilitate to a great extent in minimising the spread of the virus.

Hence, the contribution and support from the public would be crucial in this regard, the Collector said.

There were close to 250 persons, who had history of having visited overseas from the district in the recent past. The officials were monitoring them who have been ‘home quarantined’, he said and the SHGs had manufactured 1,300 litres of hand wash liquid as per the WHO standards. Hence, he appealed to the public to use them regularly as it would keep the virus away.

In Sivaganga district, Collector J. Jayakanthan visited a few of the SHGs which were engaged in producing face masks and hand sanitizers. He appealed to the people to stay indoors on Sunday as part of the national curfew declared by the Central government.

The Theni district administration has established a special control room to handle information on persons who wanted to clarify on the COVID-19, said Collector M. Pallavi Baldev. She interacted with the officials from the Department of Health, Revenue, Transport among others on the preparedness for the Sunday self-curfew.

As a precautionary measure, vehicles from neighbouring Kerala were stopped on the State border. Only essential commodities were permitted entry, a Transport Department official said in Kumily.

In Dindigul, people thronged the vegetable markets as the big chain stores had downed shutters. With Sunday being declared as a national curfew, the public thronged the Gandhi Market. The farmers had a tough time handling the customers as the crowd was huge till noon.

Similarly, small outlets, which were selling green and country vegetables too, were thronged by local people. Collector M. Vijayalakshmi reviewed the situation with officials on the status of visitors to Kodaikanal.

As for the Palani Sri Dhandayuthapani Swami Temple was considered, pujas were performed, but devotees were restrained from entering the shrine, HR&CE officials said and added that the ban would be in vogue till March 31.