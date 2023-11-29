Rapid changes in food habits killing us slowly through diseases and poor health, says Dean

November 29, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - Madurai

“Rapid change in food practices like usage of pesticides and preservatives are the primary reasons for many diseases and poor health conditions,” said Government Rajaji Hospital Dean A. Rathinavel.

Speaking at a workshop on ‘Consumer influencers in improvising consumer preferences and choices towards organically farmed produces’ organised by a non-governmental organisation, CREATE, at Indian Medical Association Hall here on Wednesday, Dr. Rathinavel said that 3,000 years ago, people ate raw fruits and vegetables grown without any pesticides and lived for around 200 years. “But the life span of humans gradually came down due to surge of new infections and contagions along with change in food habits. Usage of pesticides on crop for our own benefits made this even worse by adding in slow poison in our food. These changes once again demand us to go back to our old practice of consuming organic food,” he said.

He stressed on ill-effects of consuming food with added preservatives. “Even if it is an organic food which contains preservatives, people should stay away from it,” he added.

P. Palanivel Rajan, proprietor of PVR Organic Agro Farm, said, “Green Revolution, though it helped the country escape from poverty and food shortage, had drastically killed the wealth of soil and other microorganisms with the promotion of pesticides.”

“Now around two million tonnes of pesticides are dumped into the soil every year which in turn makes the soil slowly infertile and turns the groundwater poisonous by discharging heavy metals like arsenic,” said Mr. Rajan.

The biodiversity which keeps our environment healthy and alive is being slowly destroyed by over-usage of fertilizers and other chemical substances, he added. “These changes in the natural habitat have lowered our immune system and made us susceptible to viruses and infections,” he said.

Studies show that pesticide use has affected farmers who are in direct contact with chemicals psychologically by influencing them sometimes to kill themselves. “People should be aware that all the shiny vegetables and fruits available in shops are not healthy but artificially made to look fresh. Consumers should know that looks always deceive,” he added.

Duraisingam, chairman, CREATE, said that through several campaigns and awareness programmes people have gained knowledge of the benefits of the usage of organic products, but that has not reflected on consumption of the same. “This workshop, which is conducted for influencers like youtubers, research scholars, professors, and people from other professions, will hopefully help reach the people on the advantages of using organic food products,” he added.

