‘Rape victim not taken for medical test 3 days after crime’

Virudhunagar

Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently-Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) has complained that the Virudhunagar district police have not taken a mentally-challenged woman who was raped near Vembakottai for a medical test even three days after the crime took place.

In a petition submitted to the Director General of Police, its State president, B. Jansirani, and general secretary, S. Namburajan, said that the woman went missing in the afternoon on December 26.

She was later found with her hands and legs tied and mouth gagged in a locked room of the house of Rasu. His son, R. Samudrarajan, was also found naked in the room. The victim was in an unconscious state.

The police who had arrived at the spot took away Samudrarajan with them. The petition charged that his mother had abetted the crime.

The petition alleged that the accused was seen in the village the next day and only after the villagers protested, he was again taken to the police station.

However, the police denied the charge. “A case was registered on the same day and he was arrested and remanded,” the Superintendent of Police, P. Perumal, said.

The petitioners sought immediate arrest of the mother of the accused and criminal action against the police personnel concerned for their alleged negligence.