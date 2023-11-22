HamberMenu
Rape case accused detained under Goondas Act

November 22, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Four persons who were arrested in connection with sexual assault of a migrant woman worker here in September have been detained under the Goondas Act.

A statement from Sivaganga district police said that S. Ranjith, 20, M. Gajendran, 20, A. Arunkumar, 23, all from Thekkoor and S. Adithya, 20, from Keezha Pasalai, were arrested for rape and criminal intimidation and were lodged at a sub-jail in Sivaganga.

Based on the recommendation of Inspector of Police, Janaki, All Women Police station, Manamadurai and consent of Sivaganga Superintendent of Police, B. K. Arvind, Sivaganga Collector Asha Ajith ordered the detention of the accused under Goondas Act.

Consequently, they were lodged in Central Prison in Madurai.

