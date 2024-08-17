ADVERTISEMENT

Rape and murder of Kolkata woman doctor flayed

Updated - August 17, 2024 07:11 pm IST

Published - August 17, 2024 07:10 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors staging a protest in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

As part of the Indian Medical Association’s nation-wide protest condemning the rape and murder of a Kolkata woman doctor, doctors of various hospitals in Madurai staged a protest at their respective places on Saturday. 

Expressing their solidarity with IMA, Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association members staged a protest on Madurai Medical College premises raising slogans for speedy action against the perpetrators of the murder. 

K. Senthil, president, TNGDA, said that steps should be taken by hospital administrations to safeguard their staff from such instances in the future.  

The resident doctors having no on-duty rest room was one of the major problems for such a grave incident, he added. “With no places to rest after their long and tiring shifts, they had to rest for a while. In that case, a room for them should be allotted in all hospitals,” Dr. Senthil demanded.  

Pointing out the importance of Hospital Protection Act existing in Tamil Nadu and a few other States, he said that a similar Act should be amended in other States too to ensure safety of the working doctors.  

To display their protest, they went on a token boycott of outpatients for an hour in the morning with necessary arrangements for emergency cases, he added.  

Doctors of Velammal Medical College Hospital and Research Institute headed by A. Rathinavel, senior Dean, condemned against the incident.  

Dr. Rathinavel said that such incidents instil a fear of insecurity among doctors. “When doctors overcome a lot of struggles to reach this position, the fear might discourage them in doing their service to the public.” 

Doctors of Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Meenakshi Super Specialty Hospital also staged a protest.

