ADVERTISEMENT

Ranikhet vaccination for poultry birds begins in Virudhunagar district

February 02, 2024 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Department of Animal Husbandry in Virudhunagar district have begun the annual vaccination of poultry birds against Ranikhet disease.

In a statement, Virudhunagar Collector V. P. Jayaseelan, said that every year the vaccination is done in February before the onset of summer.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The viral disease attacks poultry chicken, ducks and turkeys. The infected birds would not consume fodder, would remain weak and would suffer from diarrhoea.

As there was no specific treatment available for the infected birds, the statement said that the poultry farmers would incur huge loss due to high rate of mortality.

All chickens aged above eight weeks will be administered the injection. Vaccinating the chickens twice a year will eliminate the risk of infection.

A total of 1.68 lakh doses of injection has been allocated for Virudhunagar district through 115 veterinary hospitals.

Joint Director, Animal Husbandry, Dr. Theophilus Roger, said that special vaccination camps would be held till February 14. The venue of the camps would be informed to the farmers through the panchayats, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US