Rangoli competition held to create awareness on voting

As part of the SVEEP activity, employees of Mahalir Thittam participated in a rangoli competition organised to create awareness about the need to vote in the forthcoming Assembly election, here on Friday.
Virudhunagar District Returning Officer and District Collector R. Kannan, inaugurated the competition at Athe ndal temple in which the employees drew huge and colourful rangolis.
The rangolis depicted various aspects of election like the date of polling (April 6), the toll-free number to lodge election-related complaints (1950) and the cVIGIL app that would enable the citizens to upload video evidence of model code of conduct violations to the authorities.
Electronic voting machine was placed on the premises to familiarise the voters with the way to cast their votes without any hesitation.
Mr. Kannan also administered an election awareness pledge to the officials and students of G.S. Hindu Higher Secondary School.
The Collector asked the students to impress upon their parents to cast their votes without fail.
Project Director (District Rural Development Agency), V. Jayakumar, Mahilar Thittam, Project Officer, Thanapathi, Tahsildars Saravanan (Srivilliputtur) and Annammal (Watrap), Srivilliputtur Municipal Commissioner, Malliga, and Andal Temple Executive Officer, A. Elangovan, were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath