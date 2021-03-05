Rangoli competition held to create awareness on voting

As part of the SVEEP activity, employees of Mahalir Thittam participated in a rangoli competition organised to create awareness about the need to vote in the forthcoming Assembly election, here on Friday.

Virudhunagar District Returning Officer and District Collector R. Kannan, inaugurated the competition at Athe ndal temple in which the employees drew huge and colourful rangolis.

The rangolis depicted various aspects of election like the date of polling (April 6), the toll-free number to lodge election-related complaints (1950) and the cVIGIL app that would enable the citizens to upload video evidence of model code of conduct violations to the authorities.

Electronic voting machine was placed on the premises to familiarise the voters with the way to cast their votes without any hesitation.

Mr. Kannan also administered an election awareness pledge to the officials and students of G.S. Hindu Higher Secondary School.

The Collector asked the students to impress upon their parents to cast their votes without fail.

Project Director (District Rural Development Agency), V. Jayakumar, Mahilar Thittam, Project Officer, Thanapathi, Tahsildars Saravanan (Srivilliputtur) and Annammal (Watrap), Srivilliputtur Municipal Commissioner, Malliga, and Andal Temple Executive Officer, A. Elangovan, were present.