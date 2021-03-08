Randomised EVMs, VVPATs sent to Assembly constituencies

Madurai

08 March 2021 21:07 IST

4,631 control units and 4,978 VVPATs to be used in Madurai district

Electronic voting machines (EVMs) and VVPATs were sent to 10 Assembly constituencies of the district on Monday after completion of the first round of randomisation.

The randomisation of the EVMs and VVPATs was done through Election Commission of India’s web-based tool in the presence of District Election Officer and Collector T. Anbalagan and representatives of recognised political parties. There are 3,856 polling booths in Madurai district. While 125% of ballot units and control units (including reserve) were selected for each constituency, 129% VVPATs were selected as against the number of polling booths in each constituency. Hence, a total of 4,631 control units and ballot units, and 4,978 VVPATs would be used for the Assembly elections.

The number of booths in each of the 10 Assembly constituencies are: Melur (346), Madurai East (479), Sholavandan (305), Madurai North (347), Madurai South (326), Madurai Central (349), Madurai West (434), Tirupparankundram (458), Tirumangalam (402), and Usilampatti (410).

A Revenue Department official said that the EVMs would be transported to the respective strong rooms of the 10 constituencies with armed police protection. The strong rooms would be sealed by the Returning Officers and armed guard would be posted there round-the-clock, the official added.

After the final list of candidates was ready, the slips carrying the names of the candidates and symbols would be fixed on the EVMs. The second round of randomisation would be taken up to allot EVMs and VVPATs to each of the polling booths before elections.