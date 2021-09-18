Randomisation of polling personnel held in Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI

Randomisation of polling personnel to be posted in 1,186 polling stations for the upcoming rural civic polls to be held in two phases for the rural civic bodies on October 6 and 9 was held at the Collectorate here on Saturday.

In the presence of Collector V. Vishnu, the randomisation was done with the software of National Informatics Centre on Saturday.

As polling for 2,069 positions in 9 panchayat unions of the district – 1,731 village panchayat ward members, 204 village panchayat presidents, 122 panchayat union ward councilors and 12 district panchayat ward councilors - is to be held in two phases, filing of nominations commenced on September 15.

While Ambasmudram, Cheranmahadevi, Maanur, Palayamkottai and Paappaakudi unions will go in for polling on October 6 as the electorate will cast their votes in 621 polling stations, election will be held in the remaining Kalakkad, Nanguneri, Valliyoor and Radhapuram unions on October 9 in 565 polling stations

A total of 9,524 polling personnel – 5,013 personnel for the first phase and 4,511 persons for the second phase – are to be deployed to ensure hassle-free polling.

The polling personnel to be deployed in Ambasamudram panchayat union will undergo the first phase training to be held in Tilak Vidyalaya Higher Secondary School in Kallidaikurichi on September 24. On the same day, this training will be imparted at Periyar Government Higher Secondary School for the polling personnel to be posted in Cheranmahadevi union.

The first phase training will also be conducted at Kalakkad Government Higher Secondary School (for Kalakkad union), Maanur Government Higher Secondary School (for Maanur union), RECT Polytechnic at South Vijayanarayanam (for Nanguneri union), Government Law College, Palayamkottai (for Palaayamkottai union) Merit Polytechnic, Idaikaal (for Paappaakudi union) NVC Government Higher Secondary School, Radhapuram (for Radhapuram union), Holy Cross Fatima Middle School, Valliyoor (for Valliyoor union).

“Those who are selected for the election duty and subsequently receive the ‘poll duty orders’ should report for the training on time without fail to understand their responsibility and discharge their duty in meticulous and unbiased manner,” Mr. Vishnu said.

Project Director, District Rural Development Agency A. Palani, National Informatics Centre Officer, Devarajan, Technical Director Arumuga Nainar and Returning Officers participated in the randomisation exercise.