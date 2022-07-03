Randomisation of EVMs done for by-poll

First and second randomisation of electronic voting machines to be used in the polling to fill up vacant posts of councillors in Watrap and W. Pudupatti town panchayats was done here on Saturday.

Virudhunagar Collector, J. Meghanath Reddy, said that the randomisation process was taken up in the presence of representatives of political. The by-election would be held to the ward 2 of Watrap Town panchayat and ward 7 of W. Pudupatti town panchayat.

After randomisation, the EVMs were taken from Virudhunagar and handed over to the Returning Officers of the urban local bodies.

The third randomisation would be taken up on July 5 to allocate the EVMs for the polling booths in the presence of candidates.