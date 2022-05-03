Muslims offer prayers on the occasion of Eid -ul -Fitr at Jamia Masjid in Thoothukudi on Tuesday.

TIRUNELVELI

Muslims offered special prayers in various parts of the district on Tuesday in view of Ramzan and shared greetings with others and presented gifts to the children.

State president of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) Nellai Mubarak, who participated in the Ramzan prayers organized in Masjid Huda Mosque at Karim Nagar in Melapalayam Extension, said the Muslims, despite the hatred being spread across the country in a meticulous and sustained manner by fascist forces with the objective of socially excluding the Muslims, should pray everyday to the Almighty god for showering His blessings to weed-out hate from every part of India.

He also appealed to the participants to share what they have in abundance with the poor.

On behalf of Tamil Nadu Thowheedh Jamaath, Ramzan prayers were offered at Melapalayam, Ervadi, Thaazhaiyooththu, Ambasamudram, Kallidaikurichi and Maanur.

Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab participated in the Ramzan prayers conducted at Jinnah Grounds, Melapalayam.

Ramzan prayers were offered in Tenkasi, Kadayam Kadayanallur, Puliyangudi, Shencottai, Sanakarankovil and other places of Tenkasi district in which thousands of Muslims participated.

In Thoothukudi district, thousands of Muslims participated in the Ramzan prayers offered at Thoothukudi Rahmath Nagar, Terespuram, Mettupatti, Petmanagar, Muthiahpuram, Udangudi, Sattankulam Kovilpatti, Tiruchendur and other places.

The coastal town of Kaayalpattinam, housing a few thousand Muslim families, wore festive look on the occasion of Ramzan. The TNTJ organized special prayers on Kaayalpattinam beach.

In Kanniyakumari district, Ramzan was celebrated with special prayers at Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Colachel, Thuckalay, Thiruvithaancode, Thengaipattinam, Kottar, Thengampudhur, Thamaraikulam, Ravipudhurkadai, Manalikkarai, Thittuvilai, Thingal Nagar, Kulasekaram and other places.

In all the places, Muslims gave rice and other essential commodities to the poor after offering prayers.