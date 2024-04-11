ADVERTISEMENT

Ramzan celebrated with special prayers across southern districts

April 11, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Muslims offering special prayers on the occasion of Ramzan in Thoothukudi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Muslims celebrated Ramzan on Thursday with special prayers and offered the needy rice, meat and clothes to mark the occasion.

 In the special prayers organised in Melapalayam by various Muslim organisaations, thousands of Muslims participated and exchanged greetings. They also offered money, food and clothes to the needy on the occasion.

 Ramzan prayers were offered in Palayamkottai, Tirunelveli, Pettai, Cheranmahadevi, Kallidaikurichi, Ambasamudram, Maanur, Ervadi, Kalakkad, Valliyoor and other areas.

The Muslim-majority Kayalpattinam in Thoothukudi district wore a festive look in view of Ramzan with the streets and all the mosques of this coastal town decorated with colourful lights.

Several thousand Muslims participated in the Ramzan prayers held at Idgah Ground, Jamia mosque, Rahmath Nagar, Terespuram, Zakhir Hussein Nagar, Mettupatti, Petmanagaram, Muthaiahpuram, Udangudi and Sattankulam.

 In Tenkasi district, Ramzan prayers were conducted in Tenkasi, Shencottai, Puliyangudi, Kadayanallur, Sankarankoil and other areas.

