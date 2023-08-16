Ramya Bharati takes charge as DIG, Madurai

August 16, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - MADURAI

R.V. Ramya Bharati assumed office as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Madurai Range, here on Wednesday. She succeeds R. Ponni, who has been transferred.

A 2008-batch IPS officer, Ms. Bharati said due importance would be given to prevent caste-related clashes in Madurai and Virudhunagar districts. She said besides registration of cases in such incidents, prompt action would be taken against the culprits. Community policing would be adopted to keep a tab on such social issues.

Despite being a supervisory officer, the DIG said, she would make field visits for taking proactive initiatives with regard to preventing crimes against women and children. The new initiatives against ganja peddlers would continue to curb narcotics movement in the range, she added.

A postgraduate in Cyber Forensics, Ms. Bharti started her career as Assistant Superintendent of Police in Hosur. She has served as SP in Tiruvannamalai and Coimbatore, Economic Offences Wing, and Commandant of the 6th Battalion of Tamil Nadu Special Police in Madurai.

She was also SP, State Narcotics Information Bureau. After being moved on inter-State deputation, she was Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kolkata City, and Superintendent of Police, State Crime Records Bureau.

She received Chief Minister’s Special Medal for Public Service in 2019.