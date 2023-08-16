HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ramya Bharati takes charge as DIG, Madurai

August 16, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

R.V. Ramya Bharati assumed office as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Madurai Range, here on Wednesday. She succeeds R. Ponni, who has been transferred.

A 2008-batch IPS officer, Ms. Bharati said due importance would be given to prevent caste-related clashes in Madurai and Virudhunagar districts. She said besides registration of cases in such incidents, prompt action would be taken against the culprits. Community policing would be adopted to keep a tab on such social issues.

Despite being a supervisory officer, the DIG said, she would make field visits for taking proactive initiatives with regard to preventing crimes against women and children. The new initiatives against ganja peddlers would continue to curb narcotics movement in the range, she added.

A postgraduate in Cyber Forensics, Ms. Bharti started her career as Assistant Superintendent of Police in Hosur. She has served as SP in Tiruvannamalai and Coimbatore, Economic Offences Wing, and Commandant of the 6th Battalion of Tamil Nadu Special Police in Madurai.

She was also SP, State Narcotics Information Bureau. After being moved on inter-State deputation, she was Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kolkata City, and Superintendent of Police, State Crime Records Bureau.

She received Chief Minister’s Special Medal for Public Service in 2019.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.