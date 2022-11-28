Ramnad/Police constable exam held in Ramnad/Sivaganga districts

November 28, 2022 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST

kindly add suitably for TAN 2 edition.

In Ramanathapuram district, 83.6 % candidates appeared for the exam. SP Thangadurai inspected the arrangements and supervised the exam centres in 10 locations including Keelakarai, Paramakudi and in Ramnad town. Out of 9990 candidates, who had applied, 1636 abstained.

In Sivaganga district, 8024 candidates had applied and 1372 were absent. SP Senthilkumar inspected a centre at Alagappa College in Karaikudi. A young woman, who had turned up with her little baby and a trans person Avanthika and among others said that the questions were easy and hoped to get selected into the service successfully.

EOM