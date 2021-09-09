Prohibitory orders enforced in Ramanathapuram district

The district administration here has issued prohibitory orders with effect from Thursday ahead of Immanuel Sekaran’s 64th death anniversary.

Collector J.U. Chandrakala, who is also the District Magistrate, has banned tourist taxis, cabs (T board) and autorickshaws from plying in the district. Public should get pass from the district administration by furnishing own vehicle registration documents.

Political leaders and other personalities visiting the Immanuel Sekaran memorial would be permitted with three vehicles and five people can travel in each vehicle.

The ban covers annadhanam, processions with milk pots or torch or ‘mulaipari.’ She has directed closure of all the TASMAC run liquor outlets on September 11.

In a press release, Ramanathapuram Superintendent of Police E Karthik, said that 17 Superintendents of Police would be given positions across different locations in the district, to be assisted by 21 ADSPs, 60 DSPs, 100 Inspectors, 300 Sub-Inspectors, 250 traffic police personnel and among other personnel including those from the TSP and Home Guards. The SP said that public willing to visit the memorial should apply for vehicle pass from the Collector after furnishing necessary papers.

Vehicles should not carry any public address system. Vehicles heading to Ramanathapuram district should follow the route proposed by the police. There should not be any flex boards or banners as per the High Court directive.

The police had identified 150 stretches as banned for vehicular movement on the above date, 123 sensitive pockets would have additional personnel deployed and CCTV cameras would be functioning in all the 39 check posts.

Paramakudi would have 100 cameras and drones in operation. As many as 30 four-wheeler patrol vehicles and 57 two-wheeler patrol vehicles would be on the move round the clock. From the revenue department, officials in the rank of Tahsildars and Deputy Tahsildars would be present supervising the enforcement of the prohibitory orders.

Traffic has been diverted between Ramanathapuram and Madurai Road and transport operators and commercial vehicles including TNSTC and other private buses should take Devipattinam, RS Mangalam, Tiruvadanai, Sarugani, Kalayarkoil and Sivaganga Road, Poovanthi to reach Madurai.