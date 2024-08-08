Rameswaram’s dried fish industry needs more focus

About 30 per cent of the day’s catch in Rameswaram island is being converted into dried fish and with more than 600 families involved in this business it is a venture that has not been fully tapped.

As country boat fishermen go for fishing even during the ban period, preparing dried fish and selling it is a steady industry generating constant income for those living near the coast. Dried fish from this region has a niche market and for a discriminating lover of fish, the dried Vanjaram from Rameswaram is a delicacy.

It has always supplemented family income for the fisherwomen engaged in this activity got from fishing. But of late, for some of these families, selling dried fish is becoming the only income as fishing activities in the Palk Bay have become unpredictable due to the attacks by Sri Lankan Navy.

Arulanandam, 55, who has been in the business for long, says work begins as soon as the catch is brought to the shore. After the fish is bought, the women scrape the scales, and then the gut and the gills are removed. Later the fish is immersed and rubbed with sea salt. Except for Vanjaram, all varieties are immediately kept in the sun and within four days the fish dries up.

“Suppose we buy 100 kg of fish and after it dries up we get about 50 kg. If it is a small variety of fish we are able to make a little profit but if it is a big fish like Vanjaram, we buy it for about ₹600 a kg and after curing we sell it for ₹800,” he says.

Revathi, 60, adds Vanjaram is not dried in the sun. “It is a speciality here. After cleaning and smearing it in salt we keep it in boxes. After two or three days, we again take the fish and turn it on the other side and in a day or two it is ready.” So even during the rainy season, the process of curing fish continues, she adds.

Rani, 50, who is a wholesale dealer of dried fish in Pamban, says, “Business is good and we are now sending dried fish to other States. If the government helps us by telling us what the international market wants, we can even export it.”

But unfortunately, the sector has been unorganised and always functioning in the shadows of the fishing industry.

The Fisheries Department is taking some steps to help those engaged in this trade. Deputy Director of Fisheries M.V. Prabavathi says loans are being given by the District Industries Centre for construction of godowns, etc., for stocking dried fish. Similarly, the Kisan Credit Card facility has been extended to fishermen and through that they can get loans that can be used for their operational cost, she added.

