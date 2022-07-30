Rameswaram/Fishermen withdraw indefinite strike; resume fishing

July 30, 2022 20:18 IST

RAMESWARAM

The indefinite strike announcement made by the fishermen associations here since July 22 to protest against the arrest of six fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy personnel was withdrawn as fishermen ventured into the sea on Saturday.

On July 20, when six fishermen were engaged in fishing near Dhanushkodi waters, the Lankan Navy personnel arrested them on charges of poaching near Talaimannar and jailed them. The mechanised boat was also impounded by the authorities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Condemning the arrest, the fishermen association staged a demonstration near Rameswaram bus stand on July 22 and announced that they would not venture into the sea until the arrested fishermen were freed.

However, a majority of the fishermen, due to poverty, had to go back to work, fishermen leader Jesu Raja said and hoped the Union government would come to their rescue.

The fisheries department officials said that 532 tokens were issued from Rameswaram jetty.

The fishermen families have appealed to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin to help them by rescuing the jailed fishermen from Sri Lanka.

At a time, when the island nation itself was reeling under severe economic crisis and the country was faced with agitations and unrest by the civilians, the arrest of fishermen from Tamil Nadu by the Lankan Navy personnel had come as a shock. The government here not only despatched essential goods worth about ₹175 crore to the people of Sri Lanka, but also provided food, shelter and clothing to people who have fled the country illegally in vessels and reached the Indian shores.

Hence, considering the situation and the poverty, the government should help the fishermen reach back home, the family members have written in a letter to the Chief Minister, Mr Jesu Raja said.