Rameswaram fishermen thank Sri Lankan Navy personnel for their timely gesture

The six stranded fishermen who were brought back to Rameswaram on Sunday.

Timely intervention in mid-sea by the Sri Lankan Navy personnel not only saved the six stranded fishermen from Rameswaram, who were fishing along the Palk Straits, but also helped them reach the shore safely on Sunday night.

Villagers in the coastal hamlets in Rameswaram and Mandapam were in a state of shock after the message that six fishermen were yet to return from the sea. As the information spread like wild fire, some youngsters ventured into the sea late in the evening.

As the sea was a little rough and windy, the boatman and the team which went in search, had a tough time. To their surprise and shock, they saw the stranded boat idling beyond the Indian waters at Mannar territory and spotted the boat of Sri Lankan Navy personnel.

After a pause, when the Navy personnel informed the search team about the sequence, they were not only relieved, but also burst into joy.

Narrating the tale to reporters at Rameswaram jetty on Monday, fishermen leader Jesu Raja said that six fishermen - Alexander, Saravanan, Antony, Sasi, Murugan and Subbiah -had ventured into the sea in a mechanised boat owned by Sekar Pandian. As they were fishing, the boat developed a snag and the engine went off.

Attempts to repair it mid-sea failed. As the wind was heavy, the boat inched towards Mannar, wherein the Lankan Navy personnel were on surveillance duty.

Noticing the movement of the boat poaching into their waters, some personnel conducted inquiries. When they realised that the boat was off and required immediate repair, the personnel came in and attempted to set right the snag, but failed.

At this point, the search team led by Stalin from Rameswaram jetty reached the spot and finally towed the boat and brought home all the six stranded fishermen safely. He thanked the Sri Lankan Navy personnel for their timely gesture.

A fisherman Antony said that the Sri Lankan Navy personnel gave them food and water, while the boat was stranded. They also told that there would not be any arrest as apprehended by the fishermen. “The Navy team was convinced that the boat was under repair...” he summed up.

On seeing them back home, the family members also thanked the Sri Lankan Navy personnel for their help.