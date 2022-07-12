Coastal Security Group takes out sailing expedition

Coastal Security Group personnel on a sailing expedition from Chennai to Mandapam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

A team of Coastal Security Group from Chennai arrived Pirappanvalasai coast after sailing in two sail boats for four days, on Tuesday.

For the first time, the CSG has organised the sailing expedition in association with Royal Madras Yacht Club.

The marine police began the expedition, led by Capt Vivek Shanbagh of the club, on Saturday for creating environmental awareness.

Coastal Police got practical training about in sailing with this expedition for 1000 nautical miles.

Ramanathapuram district Superintendent of Police, S. Thangaduri and CSG SP, Sundaravadivel, received the team.

The team would return to Chennai on Wednesday.