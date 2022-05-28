Civic authorities to take stock of ‘outsiders’ working in Rameswaram

After the brutal incident of rape and murder of a 45-year-old woman by two men from Odisha reported in Rameswaram on Tuesday night, the municipal authorities here have announced the employers / organisations to furnish details of men / women from other States working here before June 15.

The woman was found dead and the investigation revealed that two men had allegedly committed the heinous crime. The police have sent them to prison. The woman collected seaweeds from the locality and sold them to a prawn unit, where the accused were employed.

The municipal authorities said that many workers from other States were engaged in selling paani puris by some employers in and around the temple, beach and other tourist spots. Hence, they have sought information from all the employers - hotels, builders and other contractors, who engaged workers from other States, to furnish the name, age, identity proof, local address, native address, employers’ identity. The details should be submitted on or before June 15, they added.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police E. Karthik told reporters on Saturday that the two arrested - Ranjan Rana (34) and Prakash (23) were produced before the JM court, which remanded them in judicial custody till June 10. They were taken to the sub-jail in Ramanathapuram.

Responding to queries, he said that the inquiries revealed that the primary intention of the two accused seemed to rape the victim. After strangulating her to death, the duo had taken the jewels, which were recovered from them on their confession. Verification with the Odisha police suggested that they were not habitual offenders, he added.